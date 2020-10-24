COVID-19 update for Saturday, October 24

State says latest daily increases are comparable with April increases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 2,043 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 192,622. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The department will no longer be including counties with increases of more than 100 cases in the daily releases. The most accurate daily data is available on the website , with archived data also available .

There are 8,654 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 29 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 17 and October 23 is 232,253 with 11,679 positive cases. There were 38,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 23.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,252 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,489 cases among employees, for a total of 30,741 at 1,043 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,702 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.