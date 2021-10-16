x
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update for Saturday, October 16

State adds more than 4,000 new cases
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed Saturday there are 4,485 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total 1,506,609.

There were no new deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Saturday. There are 30,418 total deaths attributed to coronavirus across the state. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

