COVID-19 update for Saturday, October 16

State adds more than 4,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed Saturday there are 4,485 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total 1,506,609.

There were no new deaths attributed to coronavirus as of Saturday. There are 30,418 total deaths attributed to coronavirus across the state.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.