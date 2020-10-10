COVID-19 update for Saturday, October 10

State announces more than 1,700 new coronavirus cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 1,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 171,050. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 151 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 3 and October 9 is 230,104 with 8,204 positive cases. There were 47,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 8.

There are 8,344 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,831 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,268 cases among employees, for a total of 29,099 at 1,006 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,551 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,272 of our total cases are among health care workers.