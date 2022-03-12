COVID-19 update for Saturday, March 12

State adds fewer than 1,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 901 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,769,141 cases.

There are 43,834 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 26 new deaths.

More information can be found on the Department of Health's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES: