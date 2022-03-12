COVID-19 update for Saturday, March 12

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 901 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,769,141 cases.
There are 43,834 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 26 new deaths.
More information can be found on the Department of Health's COVID-19 Dashboard.
NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:
BRADFORD: 14,940 (196 deaths)
CARBON: 15,779 (287 deaths)
CENTRE: 34,902 (345 deaths)
CLINTON: 9001 (124 deaths)
COLUMBIA: 14,969 (242 deaths)
LACKAWANNA: 43,083 (737 deaths)
LUZERNE: 73,138 (1323 deaths)
LYCOMING: 28,308 (507 deaths)
MONROE: 36,738 (514 deaths)
MONTOUR: 4492 (91 deaths)
NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,719 (526 deaths)
PIKE: 9960 (93 deaths)
SCHUYLKILL: 34,300 (662 deaths)
SNYDER: 8080 (154 deaths)
SULLIVAN: 1046 (36 deaths)
SUSQUEHANNA: 14,940 (196 deaths)
TIOGA: 7921 (190 deaths)
UNION: 11,649 (151 deaths)
WAYNE: 10,040 (167 deaths)
WYOMING: 5049 (103 deaths)