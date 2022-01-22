COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 22

State adds more than 17,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 17,623 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 2,560,167 cases.

There are 39,487 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 125 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Northeast and central PA cases:

BRADFORD: 13,289 (179 deaths)

CARBON: 14,806 (254 deaths)

CENTRE: 31,917 (315 deaths)

CLINTON: 8127 (117 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 13,290 (208 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 38,617 (641 deaths)

LUZERNE: 67,329 (1163 deaths)

LYCOMING: 25,724 (472 deaths)

MONROE: 35,504 (456 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4015 (83 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 20,570 (489 deaths)

PIKE: 9042 (82 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 31,511 (604 deaths)

SNYDER: 7310 (136 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 955 (32 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7011 (96 deaths)

TIOGA: 7197 (179 deaths)

UNION: 10,553 (136 deaths)

WAYNE: 9229 (148 deaths)

WYOMING: 4589 (94 deaths)



LEHIGH: 84,612 (1137 deaths)

NORTHAMPTON: 74,876 (961 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.