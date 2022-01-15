COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 15

State adds more than 23,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 23,775 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 2,425,456.

The state also confirmed there are 38,611 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase 185.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.