Pennsylvania adds more than 23,000 new cases to the state total.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 23,189 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,059,613.

There are 36,714 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 9 new deaths.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.