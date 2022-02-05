COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 5

State adds more than 8,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 8,434 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,697,242.

There are 41,524 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 165 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:

BRADFORD: 14,323 (188 deaths)

CARBON: 15,458 (268 deaths)

CENTRE: 33,814 (326 deaths)

CLINTON: 8677 (117 deaths)

COLUMBIA: 14,325 (220 deaths)

LACKAWANNA: 41,381 (684 deaths)

LUZERNE: 71,067 (1234 deaths)

LYCOMING: 27,500 (485 deaths)

MONROE: 36,042 (482 deaths)

MONTOUR: 4303 (86 deaths)

NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,067 (501 deaths)

PIKE: 9532 (90 deaths)

SCHUYLKILL: 33,372 (635 deaths)

SNYDER: 7849 (147 deaths)

SULLIVAN: 1026 (32 deaths)

SUSQUEHANNA: 7394 (101 deaths)

TIOGA: 7621 (186 deaths)

UNION: 11,228 (141 deaths)

WAYNE: 9698 (154 deaths)

WYOMING: 4858 (97 deaths)

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.