Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 26

State adds more than 2,500 new cases
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 2,590 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,755,525. 

There are 43,203 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 55 new deaths. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-10 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES:

  • BRADFORD: 14,812 (192 deaths) 
  • CARBON: 15,723 (281 deaths)
  • CENTRE: 34,693 (337 deaths)
  • CLINTON: 8965 (123 deaths)
  • COLUMBIA: 14,866 (236 deaths) 
  • LACKAWANNA: 42,760 (725 deaths) 
  • LUZERNE: 72,718 (1300 deaths) 
  • LYCOMING: 28,193 (500 deaths) 
  • MONROE: 36,622 (505 deaths) 
  • MONTOUR: 4455 (90 deaths)
  • NORTHUMBERLAND: 22,609 (519 deaths) 
  • PIKE: 9861 (92 deaths)  
  • SCHUYLKILL: 34,084 (656 deaths) 
  • SNYDER: 8018 (150 deaths) 
  • SULLIVAN: 1041 (36 deaths) 
  • SUSQUEHANNA: 7608 (104 deaths) 
  • TIOGA: 7846 (188 deaths) 
  • UNION: 11,541 (150 deaths) 
  • WAYNE: 9975 (163 deaths) 
  • WYOMING: 5020 (100 deaths)

