x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus Numbers

COVID-19 update for Saturday, December 18

State adds more than 8,800 new cases.
Credit: WNEP

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 8,873 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,883,028on Saturday, December 18.

There were 195 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 35,378, according to the department.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine, booster appointment in Pennsylvania

RELATED: Why delaying your health care visit could be detrimental to your health

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP's YouTube page.

In Other News

PA Supreme Court throws out mask mandate