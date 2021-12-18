COVID-19 update for Saturday, December 18

State adds more than 8,800 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed 8,873 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,883,028, on Saturday, December 18.

There were 195 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 35,378, according to the department.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.