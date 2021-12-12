COVID-19 update for Sunday, December 12

State adds more than 8,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 8,391 new cases of coronavirus Sunday in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 1,837,742.

There are 34,616 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 45 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.