COVID-19 update for Saturday, December 11

State adds more than 11,000 new cases
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 11,052 new cases of Coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 1,829,351.

There are 34,571 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 156 new deaths. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard

