COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 7

State adds more than 3,600 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are 3,672 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 1,593,811.

There were no new deaths reported in Pennsylvania as of Sunday. There are 31,898 deaths attributed to coronavirus across the state.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.