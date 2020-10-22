COVID-19 Update: 2,063 additional positive cases

The Department of Health says that some of the cases reported today should have been included in previous reports.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 188,360 total coronavirus infections in the state on Thursday, October 22.

The department reports that there were 2,063 additional positive cases of COVID-19. Some of the cases being reported today should have been counted as part of the positive test results reported on October 21.

There are 8,592 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 30 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.