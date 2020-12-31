COVID-19 update: 8,992 new coronavirus cases

The state reported 8,992 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 31, bringing the statewide total to 640,325.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 31, that there were 8,992 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 640,325.

There are 5,962 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,178 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

As of 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, there were 306 new deaths reported for a total of 15,978 deaths attributed to COVID-19.