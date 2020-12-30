x
COVID-19 update: 8,984 new coronavirus cases

The state reported on Wed. Dec. 30, that there are 8,984 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 631,333.
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 30, that there were 8,984 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 631,333. 

There are 6,022 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,174 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

As of 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, December 29, there were 319 new deaths reported for a total of 15,672 deaths attributed to COVID-19. 

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.