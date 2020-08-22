COVID-19 Update: 796 new cases reported statewide

Philadelphia is also reporting an increase of 115 cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 22, that there are 796 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 128,429. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) August 22, 2020

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 15 and August 21 is 156,165 with 4,629 positive cases. There were 23,374 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,576 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,412,124 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 23% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,665 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,368 cases among employees, for a total of 25,033 at 914 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,125 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.