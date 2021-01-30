COVID-19 update: 5,181 new positive cases

The Department of Health announced that there are more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases for Saturday, January 30.

According to the Department of Health, there are 5,191 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania on Saturday, January 30, bringing the statewide total to 839,239.

There are 21,602 deaths attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 140 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21. Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

Through Jan. 30:

1,814,850 doses of the vaccine will have been allocated/received by providers. 930,150 first doses will have been allocated. 757,766 of the first doses will have been administered. 884,700 second doses will have been allocated. 173,328 of the second doses will have been administered.



A spreadsheet of facilities that have received a vaccine can be found here .

Vaccine dashboard data can also be found on the website.

All of the locations that received a vaccine and how much they have received can be found on the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution webpage .