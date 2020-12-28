COVID-19 update: 3,779 new coronavirus cases

The state announced 3,779 new coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to 613,804.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 28, that there were 3,779 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 4,884 new cases reported Sunday, December 27 for a two-day total of 8,663, bringing the statewide total to 613,804.

There are 5,905 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,145 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 26, there were 127 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, December 27, there were 76 new deaths reported for a total of 15,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19.