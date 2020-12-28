COVID-19 update: 3,779 new coronavirus cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 28, that there were 3,779 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 4,884 new cases reported Sunday, December 27 for a two-day total of 8,663, bringing the statewide total to 613,804.
There are 5,905 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,145 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, December 26, there were 127 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, December 27, there were 76 new deaths reported for a total of 15,086 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.