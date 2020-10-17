COVID-19 Update: 1,857 additional positive cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 180,943 total cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, October 17.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced on Saturday, October 17, that there were 1,857 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 180,943.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 132 cases. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 193 cases. Berks is reporting an increase of 108 cases. Delaware is reporting an increase of 104, and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 98 cases.

There are 8,466 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported.