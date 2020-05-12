COVID-19 Update: 12,884 new cases, highest daily increase

The state reported on Saturday, Dec. 5, that there are 5,230 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 1,065 of those patients are in the Intensive Care Unit.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 5, that there were 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 411,484.

This is the highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases.

There are 5,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 38,852 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,135 cases among employees, for a total of 45,987 at 1,327 distinct facilities in 65 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,931 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, December 4, there were 149 new deaths reported for a total of 11,262 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.