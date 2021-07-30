COVID-19 update: 1,110 new positive cases statewide

The Department of Health notes eight new deaths in Pennsylvania related to the coronavirus.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 1,110 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,224,500 on Friday, July 30. It is the highest number of new cases since May 26.

There were eight new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 27,850, according to the department.

Our area had 112 new cases and no new deaths. Unlike previous days, all but two counties are reporting cases. Three counties had double-digit cases: Luzerne with 26, Monroe with 16, and Lackawanna with 10.

There have been 11,613,138 doses of vaccine have been administered.

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Still not vaccinated? Getting a COVID-19 vaccine is safe, easy and free. Find a vaccine location near you:



🔎 Search https://t.co/dxnWdzWIF9

💬 Text your ZIP code to GETVAX or VACUNA (Spanish)

📱 Call 1-800-232-0233 pic.twitter.com/SLcvsKojEe — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 30, 2021