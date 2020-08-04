Coronavirus live updates: US approaches 400,000 cases; World passes 300,000 recoveries

The CDC is reportedly considering a guidance change that may make it easier for people who are asymptomatic to return to work.

Look back at the Tuesday, April 7 blog at this link

Key updates for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

U.S. to reach 400,000 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and likely to pass 13,000 deaths.

The Associated Press reports the CDC is considering changing its guidance to make it easier for people who are exposed to coronavirus patients to return to work if they are asymptomatic.

A trade group says a computer issue was delaying loans to small businesses under the stimulus.

China has lifted restrictions on movement in Wuhan, where the pandemic began.

From Tuesday, April 7 blog: Starbucks employees must wear face coverings

The latest COVID-19 numbers

The U.S. will likely reach 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The total confirmed cases as of midnight ET Wednesday morning was 399,081, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were 12,895 deaths, an increase of more than 1,900 that JHU reported the same time a day before. There have been 22,224 recoveries.

For perspective, the first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 20, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. It took 67 days to reach 100,000 cases on March 27. Five days later, the U.S. had 200,000 cases on April 1. It took three more days to reach 300,000 on April 4. Four days later, its expected to reach 400,000.

Worldwide, JHU reports 1.43 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 82,119 deaths and 301,130 recoveries.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including death.

AP: CDC considers loosening self-isolation guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its guidelines for self-isolation to make it easier for those who have been exposed to someone with the coronavirus to return to work if they are asymptomatic, according to the Associated Press.

The public health agency and the White House are considering an announcement as soon as Wednesday.

Under the proposed guidance, people who are exposed to someone infected would be allowed back on the job if they are asymptomatic, test their temperature twice a day and wear a face mask. That's according to person familiar with the proposal who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the draft had not been finalized.

Computer issues hold up small business loans

Small business owners hoping for quick help from the government’s emergency $349 billion lending program were still waiting amid reports of computer problems at the Small Business Administration.

A trade group for community bankers and the CEO of an online lending marketplace said the SBA’s loan processing system stopped working Monday, making it impossible for loans to be processed.

The SBA did not answer a questions about the system Tuesday Thousands of small businesses are at risk of failure without a cash infusion. The loans offer forgiveness if the proceeds are used for workers’ pay, and payments can be deferred for six months.

Wuhan ends 76-day lockdown

The last restrictions on movement have been lifted in the central Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic began. People are going outdoors and by the thousands boarded the first trains and planes leaving Wuhan.

Its unprecedented, 11-week lockdown has been a model for countries trying to stop the coronavirus.