Coronavirus live updates: Trump bans travel from most of Europe, Viking and Princess cruises suspend service

The NBA also suspended its season and the NCAA basketball tournaments won't have fans in the stands.

Key updates:

President Donald Trump says he is sharply restricting travel from Europe to the U.S. for 30 days beginning Friday night, but with exceptions for American citizens and regions including the United Kingdom.

Wall Street futures fell 3% in the hour after Trump's speech

The NBA suspended its season Wednesday night after a player tested positive for the virus. The NCAA also announced it would hold its men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans.

Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced they have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia.

President Donald Trump says all travel from Europe to the United States will be suspended for 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic, starting Friday night. There will be exceptions for travel from the United Kingdom.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad F. Wolf said the ban does not apply to legal permanent residents, (generally) immediate family members of U.S. citizens, and other individuals who are identified in the proclamation.

Homeland Security also had to clarify that the restrictions would apply only to most foreign nationals who have been in the “Schengen Area” at any point for 14 days prior to their scheduled arrival to the U.S. The area includes France, Italy, German, Greece, Austria, Belgium and others.

The State Department also cautioned U.S. citizens to “reconsider travel abroad” due to the virus and associated quarantines and restrictions.

Viking and Princess cruises suspend service

Viking Cruises has announced it will suspend all ocean and river cruises until May 1. Chairman Torstein Hagen announced the decision in a letter to Viking guests posted on its website.

"Since we started Viking nearly 23 years ago, we have always cared first and foremost about our guests and our employees," he wrote. "I am writing today because the situation has now become such that operating as a travel company involves significant risks of quarantines or medical detentions, which could diminish the travel experiences for which our guests have been planning. As a private company with strong finances, we do not have to worry about quarterly profit expectations – and that flexibility allows us the ability to do what is best for our guests and our employees, as we have always done."

Carnival is also suspending its Princess Cruises. The suspension starts Thursday and goes through May 10. President Jan Swartz announced the decision in a video, calling it the "most difficult decision in our history."

"In the interest of doing what's right and upholding our core values, I regretfully am announcing a 60 day pause of our Princess global ship operations," she said.

Swartz said the fleet of 18 ships will be taken out of service and the environmental conditions on board would be "reset."

Congressional doctor estimates number of infected in U.S.

Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending physician of Congress, has told Senate staff that 70 million to 150 million people in the U.S. to contract the coronvirus, according to reports from Axios and NBC News.

The population of the U.S. is 330 million according to census figures, so the prediction means about 1/5 to about 1/2 of the U.S. would be infected.

126,000 people worldwide have been infected, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins. More than 68,000 of those patients have recovered. Most patients have mild symptoms and rebound within two weeks, while those with more serious ailments — including pneumonia — may not improve for up to six weeks.

IRS: HSA-eligible high-deductible health plans can pay for coronavirus-related testing

The Internal Revenue Service issued a statement Wenesday that high-deductible health plans can pay for coronavirus-related testing and treatment, without jeopardizing their status.

"In Notice 2020-15, posted today on IRS.gov, the IRS said that health plans that otherwise qualify as HDHPs will not lose that status merely because they cover the cost of testing for or treatment of COVID-19 before plan deductibles have been met. The IRS also noted that, as in the past, any vaccination costs continue to count as preventive care and can be paid for by an HDHP," the IRS said in a statement.

The notice applies only to HSA-eligible HDHPs. Employees and other taxpayers in any other type of health plan with specific questions about their own plan and what it covers should contact the provider of their plan.

U.S. senator's staffer tests positive: Reports

A staff member in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., has been diagnosed with coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Cantwell will close both her D.C. and Seattle offices and her staff will work remotely, Politico reports.

The Daily Beast reports the staffer has had no known contact with Cantwell or other members of Congress.

Politico says this is the first confirmed case of the virus on Capitol Hill. A handful of congress members have self-quarantined because of possible exposure.

Philippine president to be tested for virus

Philippine officials say President Rodrigo Duterte will be tested for the new coronavirus after he met with Cabinet officials who were exposed to infected people.

A senator and former presidential aide said Duterte has no symptoms of COVID-19 but wanted to make sure he is healthy and could continue to engage with the public.

Wall Street plummets in pre-market trading

Futures for the S&P 500 moved from a loss of 0.4% just before Trump spoke from the Oval Office at 9 p.m. EST to a loss of 3.3% an hour later. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were showing a drop of 3.5%.

Hours later, the markets gained some of that back, but were still down more than 3% overall.

The declines in the futures markets follow steep losses in regular trading Wednesday as investors become increasingly worried that responses from government and central banks will be insufficient to prevent the outbreak from severely impacting the global economy. The Dow’s drop of 1,464 points dragged it 20% below the record set last month and put the index in a bear market.

NBA postpones season; NCAA keeps fans away

The NBA announced it was suspending its season “until further notice" after a Utah Jazz player tested positive Wednesday for the coronavirus.

The move came only hours after the majority of the league's owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that it would hold the men's and women's basketball tournaments without fans in attendance. Individual conferences followed suit and announced the remainder of their tournaments would be held without fans.

The NHL says it expects to provide an update on its plans Thursday.

Chicago Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish said he thinks a Major League Baseball player will get coronavirus eventually, and when that happens, he expects MLB to suspend its season just as the NBA did.

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive

Tom Hanks says he and wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hanks says in a statement Wednesday that the couple are in Australia and felt tired, with colds, body aches and slight fevers.