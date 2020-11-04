Coronavirus live updates: Chicago, other hot spots brace as US has most deaths in world

The U.S. has more than 20,000 virus related deaths, passing Italy on Saturday, which has the world's second most with over 19,000.

Key updates for Saturday, April 11, 2020:

White House approves production of N95 masks.

New York City schools will close for the rest of the academic year.

Britain: Too early to tell if virus peaked.

South Korea’s government says it will strap electronic wristbands on people who defy self-quarantine orders.

About 1,300 Australian travelers being kept in mandatory quarantine in Sydney ended their two-week confinement.

The confirmed number of coronavirus cases in the United States was more than 519,000 Saturday, after it had been at over 501,000 around 8 a.m. EDT, according to the count by Johns Hopkins University. There have been over 20,000 deaths in the U.S. and 29,000 recoveries.

The U.S. has overtaken Italy for the highest death toll in the world. About half of the deaths in happened in New York state, but concern is growing over the spread of the virus into the nation’s heartland. Hot spots are appearing in the Midwest, including nursing home deaths in Indiana and Iowa and deaths at the Cook County Jail in Chicago.

Globally, confirmed infections have risen above 1.7 million. There were more than 107,000 deaths and 396,000 recoveries worldwide.

US deaths surpass Italy Saturday

The United States surpassed Italy on Saturday morning with the most reported deaths of any nation, CNN reports citing Johns Hopkins University.

The US now reports at least 18,860 coronavirus deaths. Italy is reporting at least 18,849 coronavirus deaths.

NYC schools close for the year

Mayor Bill de Blasio says that public schools in New York City’s 1.1 million-student district will be shuttered for the rest of the academic year, but that online education will continue.

The mayor made the announcement Saturday. School buildings in the nation's largest public system have been closed since March 16. A massive effort to move instruction online has met mixed success.

Many low-income students lack Wi-Fi and devices for connecting to their virtual classrooms. Authorities in some other states including Virginia and Pennsylvania have previously announced that schools will be closed for the rest of the year.

Italy urges people to stay at home for Easter

Italy’s special commissioner for the virus emergency urged people to stay at home for Easter and Easter Monday, days when Italians customarily visit friends and relatives or take outings into the countryside.

Domenico Arcuri says, ’’The virus has not been defeated, but we are on the right path. We see the indicators, but not the end of the tunnel. In fact, the end of the tunnel is still far away.”

He says the next phase, a gradual reopening, would be complex and require discipline to prevent another wave of contagion. He says, ‘’This dramatic emergency will only be behind us when an efficient and effective vaccine is discovered.’’

This week also marks the 11th anniversary of the earthquake in L’Aquila that killed nearly 300 people. Arcuri noted in just four days, the virus claimed 3,226 lives.

Britain says too early to tell if virus peaked

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock says it is too soon to determine whether the peak of coronavirus infections in the country has passed.

That's despite data suggesting that the rate of increase in the number of people being hospitalized with the COVID-19 disease is leveling out.

Hancock tells BBC radio that the “good news” is that the number of hospital admissions shows signs of flattening out. However, he says the government requires more evidence before it can start making changes to its lockdown measures.

Britain has been in lockdown for nearly three weeks and the government is expected to extend the restrictions in the coming days.

Japan asks people not to visit bars, restaurants

Japan has broadened a request for people to stay away from bars, clubs and restaurants across the whole country.

The measure previously covered seven urban areas, including Tokyo.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says at a meeting of the national coronavirus task force that “many cases of infections have been confirmed at places where people are going out at night, and that spread is nationwide.”

Japan's state of emergency, issued April 7, carries no penalties but asks people to stay home as much as possible.

1,300 Australians end two weeks in quarantine

About 1,300 Australian travelers being kept in mandatory quarantine in Sydney ended their two-week confinement in time for the Easter Sunday holiday. They had arrived at Sydney International Airport after a government-ordered clampdown on March 29 and were finishing their 14-day quarantine, New South Wales police said.

They will undergo a final health check before they are allowed to leave for their homes around the country. Police are overseeing the departures, assisted by health authorities, the Australian defense force and hotel staff.

Buses will run to Sydney’s airport throughout the day, but some won’t be able to return to their home states on Saturday due to flight schedules.

The New South Wales health minister issued an order directing all overseas arrivals to go directly to a quarantine facility from March 29 to combat the new coronavirus pandemic.

South Korea government putting electronic wristbands self-quarantine defiers

In a controversial step, South Korea’s government says it will strap electronic wristbands on people who defy self-quarantine orders as it tightens monitoring to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho on Saturday acknowledged the privacy and civil liberty concerns surrounding the bands, which will be enforced through police and local administrative officials after two weeks of preparation and manufacturing.