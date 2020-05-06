Governor on march: 'That wasn't consistent'

Gov. Wolf admitted marching in a rally this week went against his stated guidance.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The governor acknowledged Friday that marching with protestors in Harrisburg this week wasn't consistent with his demands that Pennsylvanians practice social distancing.

There has been quite a bit of criticism of Gov. Wolf after he marched in the Black Lives Matter protest on Wednesday.

He was asked at his news conference about people calling it hypocrisy for him to march in this protest after recently calling people cowards for ignoring his stay-at-home orders.

"That wasn't consistent. I acknowledge that. but I was trying to support a cause, the eradication of racism that is very, very important and I was trying to show support for that effort," said Gov. Wolf.

"Are those steps you are taking, a self-quarantine or out of abundance have a COVID-19 test?"

"I haven't decided at this point," Wolf replied. "I'm being extra cautious as a result. I recognize I took a real gamble there, but I thought the risk was worth it for that cause."