COVID-19 update: New PA case totals drop to 631, but data is incomplete

New case numbers have dropped from more than 1,000 Tuesday, Philadelphia case data is not included in Wednesday's totals.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 22, that there are 631 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 103,396.

Wednesday’s totals do not include data from Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 15 and July 21 is 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases. There were 21,776 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,063 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 968,081 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Approximately 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 16 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Approximately 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in July.