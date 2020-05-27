COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Wednesday, May 27

More than 700 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 69,417 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Wednesday, May 27.

There were 780 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,265 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 113 new deaths.

Governor Tom Wolf, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, and PEMA director Randy Padfield will provide an update at 4 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com

Information from hospitals, long-term care facilities, and personal care homes is provided by the state here.