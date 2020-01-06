COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, June 1

More than 300 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 72,282 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, June 1.

There were 356 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,567 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 12 new deaths.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,545 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,663 cases among employees, for a total of 18,208 at 608 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,557 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,463 of our total cases are in health care workers.

More information from hospitals, long-term care facilities, and personal care homes is provided by the state here.