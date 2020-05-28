COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Thursday, May 28

More than 600 new coronavirus cases reported in PA

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 70,042 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Thursday, May 28.

There were 625 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,373 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 108 new deaths.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,158 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,563 cases among employees, for a total of 17,721 at 600 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,501 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,279 of our total cases are in health care workers.

More information from hospitals, long-term care facilities, and personal care homes is provided by the state here.