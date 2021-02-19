COVID-19 testing sites coming to Lackawanna, Northumberland Counties

The state is setting up coronavirus testing sites in five counties next week, including two in our area.
The Department of Health announced beginning Sunday, February 21, regional drive-thru, outdoor walk-up, and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Huntingdon, Lackawanna, Northumberland, Venango, and Westmoreland counties.
- The Northumberland County location will be drive-thru only at Shikellamy State Park, Marina Section, 236 Marina Road, Sunbury.
- The Lackawanna County location will be a drive-thru and outdoor walk-up clinic at Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way, Scranton.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Sunday, February 21 through Thursday, February 25.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages three and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.