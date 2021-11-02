COVID-19 test site coming to Lackawanna County

The state is setting up five COVID-19 testing sites beginning this weekend, including one in our area.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Beginning Saturday, February 13, regional drive-thru, outdoor walk-up, and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Berks, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, and Lebanon counties, according to the Department of Health.

Berks;

Indiana;

Lackawanna; and

Lebanon.

Lawrence County will also begin Saturday, February 13, but will be a drive-thru and indoor walk-in clinic.

Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 17.

The testing site locations in Lackawanna County is Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way in Scranton.

No parking or restrooms will be available for Berks and Lackawanna counties, so everyone driving must use the drive-thru. The walk-up section of the sites is reserved for individuals who arrive through public transportation.