COVID-19 test site coming to Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Beginning Saturday, February 13, regional drive-thru, outdoor walk-up, and indoor walk-in COVID-19 testing clinics will be held in Berks, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lawrence, and Lebanon counties, according to the Department of Health.
- Berks;
- Indiana;
- Lackawanna; and
- Lebanon.
Lawrence County will also begin Saturday, February 13, but will be a drive-thru and indoor walk-in clinic.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Saturday, February 13 through Wednesday, February 17.
The testing site locations in Lackawanna County is Scranton High School, 63 Mike Munchak Way in Scranton.
No parking or restrooms will be available for Berks and Lackawanna counties, so everyone driving must use the drive-thru. The walk-up section of the sites is reserved for individuals who arrive through public transportation.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.