Childhood obesity concerns during pandemic

Remote learning and isolation are taking a toll on kids' health. Health experts are sounding the alarm on rising obesity levels among children.

Walking to the bus stop, playing outside during recess, going to sports practice after school—these are all things kids have missed out on for the better part of a year.

And it's causing concern among pediatricians about weight gain.

As the associate director of the Geisinger Obesity Institute, Dr. Lisa Bailey-Davis has studied obesity in kids for years.

"Even during regular times before COVID, during school breaks, we would usually see an increase in obesity and weight gain, particularly related to decreased physical activity levels during the summer," said Dr. Bailey-Davis.

In terms of weight gain, then, the pandemic has been like an extended summer for students.

And not only are kids not moving around enough with remote learning, but they may also be losing access to nutritional meals they'd normally get at school, especially low-income families.

"Participation in a school lunch program has almost always been associated with healthier weight," Dr. Bailey-Davis said.

Isolation is also causing depression, anxiety, and stress among students, all of which go hand in hand with weight gain.

"It was even among the children that were younger, that were still having some concerns with stress and not being able to engage with their friends for just like playdates, you know, going to a park and the playground equipment is still taped off, going to a park and you know the basketball hoops don't have nets on them."

It's not all bad news, though.

Dr. Bailey-Davis says the pandemic has kept many people from eating out often, and cooking at home is always a healthier choice.

She recommends keeping fruits and veggies in the house for snacks because increased snacking has also been an issue, and getting their kids outside to play.

But once obesity is already established, Dr. Bailey-Davis says it's tough to treat.