CDC updates COVID-19 guidelines

MOOSIC, Pa. — The CDC has recently updated its COVID-19 guidelines.

The agency is dropping the recommendation that people quarantine if they come in close contact with an infected person.

The CDC also said that people no longer need to stay at least 6 feet away from others.

The changes come as an estimated 95% of Americans have acquired some level of immunity either from vaccines or being infected.

According to the CDC's COVID-19 community levels map, three counties in Pennsylvania are considered to have high COVID-19 levels.

Thirteen counties are in the medium level, and four are in low.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has also updated Covid-19 statistics for the last week.