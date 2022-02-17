CDC may change mask requirements as COVID-19 death count drops

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to loosen its indoor masking guidelines for states soon. The agency’s update could come as early as next week.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that, as states begin to lessen their requirements, "we want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when these metrics are better."

However, an estimated 9,000 people in Pennsylvania have died of COVID-19 since Dec. 1, the fourth-highest total in the nation.

While the death rate has been declining since late January, easing some pressure on strained hospitals, the commonwealth is still averaging more than 90 deaths a day as of earlier this week, according to CDC data.

Those striking numbers, Dr. Walensky said in a press conference, are vital to consider when deciding on next steps.

"We must consider hospital capacity as an additional important barometer," she said. "Our hospitals need to be able to take of people with heart attacks and strokes. Our emergency departments can't be so overwhelmed that patients with emergent issues have to wait in line."