Catholics react to bishops questioning the morality of Johnson and Johnson vaccine

FRACKVILLE, Pa. — Johnson and Johnson has just started to release its COVID-19 vaccine and already it's drawing controversy for it's made with.



The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops questioned the morality of the drug because it's both tested and produced with the stem cells from aborted fetuses.



Due to the severity of pandemic, the conference says it is "morally acceptable" to use but to take Johnson and Johnson's vaccine if no other brand is available.

It is asking Catholics to choose the other two vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, if possible.



Catholic Ron Bane was attending an evening adoration service at St. Ann Church.



“It doesn't matter to me, doesn't matter. We need to get that vaccine out there, get the people vaccinated quick,” said Bane.



Schuylkill County is covered by the Diocese of Allentown and its bishop had stronger words than the Conference of Catholic Bishops.

Bishop Alfred Schlert called the Johnson and Kohnson vaccine “morally compromised” and said Catholics should not accept it.



Catholic Anne Catizone of Shenandoah says with the vaccine shortage take what you can.



“I think that if it's offered, no matter what kind of vaccine it is and especially if you're high risk in any way or shape you should get,” said Catizone.



The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops says it will continue to insist pharmaceutical companies stop using abortion derived cell lines in their vaccines.



But the Conference of Catholic Bishops, also joined the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference and the Diocese of Scranton in saying, ultimately, Catholics should not avoid any vaccine that's being offered.



“I think there are a lot people that are hesitant because they do feel they're doing something wrong and that it's not okay,” said Catizone.