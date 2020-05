The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has released some minimum requirements that casinos have to follow before allowing people in.

Casinos will remain closed until the county they are in moves to the green phase, and when they do reopen, patrons and workers will have to wear a mask the entire time they are in the casino.

Hats will not be allowed.

Hand sanitizers and sanitizing wipes will be placed throughout the casino to disinfect hands and machines.

To ensure social guidelines are followed, plexiglass barriers may be placed between slot machines and at gaming tables.