Two new COVID-19 testing sites in our area

The state is setting up COVID-19 testing sites next week, including two in our area.
Beginning Wednesday, January 20, regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Adams, Carbon, McKean, Snyder, and Washington Counties, according to the Department of Health.
- The site in Carbon County is at Beltzville State Park, just inside the main entrance. Testing will be drive-thru only.
- The site in Snyder County is the Selinsgrove State School, 145 Meadow Circle, Selinsgrove. Testing will be drive-thru and walk-in.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Wednesday, January 20 through Sunday, January 24.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be age 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site.