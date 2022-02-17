California adopts policy addressing next phase of COVID-19 response

The approach being announced Thursday presumes that the most populous state is entering an endemic stage.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced the first shift by a state to an “endemic” approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan unveiled Thursday emphasizes prevention and quick reactions to outbreaks over mandates. His plan is meant to return life to normalcy while putting in place policies, procedures and institutions that can more quickly identify a surge and react to it. Masks won't be required but will still be encouraged in many settings.

California’s health secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly, says the focus is on being prepared and being ready.

The move comes a day after California lifted its latest indoor masking mandate. Officials are delaying an announcement on when they will stop requiring masks in schools. The state is expected to reassess the data and conditions on Feb. 28 and consider future changes to statewide school masking.

Gov. Gavin Newsom imposed the nation's first statewide stay-home order, temporarily crippling the state's economy in contrast to approaches in red states like Florida and Texas.

Last week, Newsom said the approach will emphasize flexibility. It will still include quarantines and testing of those who don't show symptoms and other precautions. But those safeguards will vary based on what he said are more than a dozen "guideposts and measurements" designed to spot new surges and virus variants.

He said it will also include a continued emphasis on vaccinations and booster shots.

