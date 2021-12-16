Hardest item to find this holiday season? At-home COVID tests

There is an increased demand for at-home, rapid tests ahead of the holidays. Newswatch 16's Amanda Eustice stopped by some local pharmacies to check their supply.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — As you prepare to visit with loved ones this holiday season- pharmacists say over-the-counter at-home rapid tests should be something you pack with you.

Eric Pusey is the owner and pharmacist at Medicap Pharmacy in Olyphant.

He says home rapid tests are in high demand.

"Really since mid-November, the demand has been unbelievable. We literally probably get 50-60 calls per day, besides the people walking in," Pusey said. "See if the testing is available seeing if there are any test. It's sad but that's the status that we're in right now."

Pusey says he's hoping to have more ahead of the Christmas holiday next week.

"They might be available from our wholesaler in limited quantities of 12 at a time and when we do order them that's all we can order and we haven't had an order availability for the last seven days. So we just sold our last test. and we just have no more at this point," he explained.

With demand so high, pharmacists say if you do get your hands on one, you should test yourself one to two days before, or the day you plan to gather with family and friends regardless of your vaccination status.

"Last year we were just so happy that we were able to go see our families this year we have more tools. You know hopefully if these become more readily available we can do it safer cause there's really no way to know if you were exposed to covid or not to get preventative before the holidays if you can find some rapid tests," said pharmacist Wayne Stephens of Stephens Pharmacy.

Stephens has tests now but it'll cost you.

"We have two kits they are about 36 roughly dollars for a two-pack and next week it might be less, depending on the market and where we're buying them from. We just basically pass them through at cost so the community can have them," he said.

Pharmacists say it's important to remember that rapid tests are not 100 percent effective in results.

But it is one way to ensure your doing your part.