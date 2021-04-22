x
As vaccine demand drops, Gov. Wolf urges people to get shots

The governor visited a pharmacy in the Harrisburg area that helps low-income residents in Dauphin County.
Credit: WNEP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — There has been a dramatic change in the COVID-19 vaccine situation in just the past week or so.

The struggle for most people to find a shot is over, and now there is a struggle to fill appointments.

Gov. Tom Wolf called this the new reality as he visited a small pharmacy in the Harrisburg area on Thursday.

The governor said the state's new approach will be getting vaccines to more small pharmacies and doctors' offices across the state.

He acknowledged in most of Pennsylvania, if you want a shot, you can get one tomorrow and he referenced Geisinger.

"The level of demand, in more places than not, it's like in Danville, that there are open appointments. You think two weeks ago we weren't asking that question, then demand was how can we get more supply," Wolf said.