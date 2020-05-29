Wolf: 16 new counties to transition to green phase on June 5

Governor Wolf announced Friday afternoon that a number of additional counties will transition into new phases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Wolf announced Friday afternoon that a number of additional counties will transition into new phases on June 5th.

16 new counties statewide will go green, including Clinton County and Lycoming County.

Every county currently in the red phase, including Lackawanna, the only county in our area that is still in the red, will move into the yellow.

With more than half the state poised to be in the green phase on June 5, the governor this week provided an updated order for counties moving to green to give businesses and residents a clearer picture of what is permitted in that phase of reopening. The order includes these highlights:

Large gatherings of more than 250 prohibited.

Restaurants and bars open at 50% occupancy.

Personal care services (including hair salons and barbershops) open at 50% occupancy and by appointment only.

Indoor recreation, health and wellness facilities, and personal care services (such as gyms and spas) open at 50% occupancy with appointments strongly encouraged.

All entertainment (such as casinos, theaters, and shopping malls) open at 50% occupancy.

Construction activity may return to full capacity with continued implementation of protocols.

Visitation to prisons and hospitals may resume subject to the discretion of the facility. Visitors who interact with residents and patients must be diligent regarding hygiene. Given the critical importance of limiting COVID-19 exposure in nursing homes, personal care home and long-term care facilities, visitation restrictions will initially remain in place.

The majority of counties across our area are moving back towards normalcy today as they move into new phases of reopening, while Governor Wolf announced more transitioning counties.

Luzerne, Monroe, Pike and Schuylkill are all now in the yellow phase of reopening.

Six counties also entered the green phase at midnight.

They are Bradford, Centre, Montour, Snyder, Sullivan and Tioga.