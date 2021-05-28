2020-21 flu season in Pennsylvania was one of the mildest on record, officials say

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said there were fewer than 4,000 cases of the flu reported in Pennsylvania, and said our COVID-19 mitigation efforts helped.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Note: The video is from March 3.

The 2020-21 flu season in Pennsylvania was one of the mildest on record with fewer than 4,000 recorded cases, according to data released Friday by the state Department of Health.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam and Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection Ray Barishansky said the flu season, which officially ended May 22, was one of the mildest the state has ever seen -- and pointed to Pennsylvania's efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 as one of the causes.

“As we end the flu season this year with fewer than 4,000 cases, I want to emphasize that this is one of the mildest flu seasons on record for Pennsylvania,” Beam said. “The previous season was higher than usual with more than 130,900 cases of flu. That is a stark difference from where we ended in 2021.

"The low flu activity, in part, is a testament to effective COVID-19 mitigation efforts that also prevent the flu, since the two infectious diseases spread the same way. In addition, a record number of individuals got their flu vaccine this season.”

Flu activity remained low across the commonwealth and nationally the entire season, the state said.

The 2020-2021 season, with the co-circulation of COVID-19, was comparable to the 2015-2016 season when the H1N1 flu virus predominated. As of May 22, there have been 3,664 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and 21 flu-associated deaths statewide. This is a 95 percent decrease from cumulative count of cases at the end of the 2019-2020 flu season, according to Beam.

Influenza A and B were identified by laboratory testing in all 67 counties. The percent of outpatient visits associated with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) was low and stayed below the state epidemic threshold.

A total of 45 influenza associated hospitalizations were reported in Pennsylvania during the current flu season. The full flu report can be found on the 2020-2021 flu season webpage, here.

Additionally, it was reported nationally that the drop of flu cases occurred despite a sixfold increase in testing at public health labs, most of which test for influenza A and B along with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended health care providers test patients who have COVID-19-like symptoms for both flu and COVID-19, because it is impossible to differentiate between the two viruses without testing, and patients can have both viruses at the same time.

The department’s epidemiologists continue to monitor and compare statewide flu activity with the national flu activity, Beam said. The CDC reported that seasonal flu activity in the United States remains lower than usual for this time of year.

While flu vaccines are not reportable to the department, as of Feb. 12, 2021, the CDC reported 193.8 million doses of flu vaccine have been distributed in the United States. This surpassed the previous record of 174.5 million doses distributed during the 2019-20 flu season.

The CDC will update the number of flu vaccines distributed across the country through the end of the flu season.