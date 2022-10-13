Health And Wellness Program At Riverside Has Students In A Positive Direction

This program is for all students 7th through 12th grade

TAYLOR, Pa. — The new health and wellness fitness program in the Riverside School District is a big success. From stretching to weight training students have bought in.

"Yeah I think even just the beginning of it. It's looking a lot bigger and a lot better for the whole program and the whole Riverside," said Richie.

Other parts of the program include nutrition and yoga. Viking junior basketball player Lillie Pon can see improvements in her health.

"I would say the bands because it helps with the muscles probably the most, and then the weights get you into like the building. The yoga is probably the best because it's a good way to relax and cool down after a good hour workout," said Lillie.

We'll this program started in the summertime five days a week. Once school started they went to six days a week. Now that yoga is incorporated into the program for kids 7th-12th grade in the Riverside School District kids can come here anytime they want.

"I hope that this is something that not just Riverside but all of the local schools and all of the schools in the country start incorporating. Not just for yoga but for nutrition and wellness and just having an outlet for kids to have someplace to go after school that keeps them healthy," said Chelsea.

Riverside football coach Harry Armstrong backs this new program 100 percent. His team is the healthiest they've been all year.

"Right now we have our cross country program varsity and junior high they are in season and they are doing it. We have our boy's and girl's basketball team involved in it. Obviously we have our football team involved in it. And we also have had students that aren't participating in sports that are getting more involved," said Harry.