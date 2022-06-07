Harward From Lycoming College Spends A Week In Greece Playing Basketball For The USA East Coast All-Stars

Dyson will be a senior this winter for the Lycoming College Warriors Men's Basketball Team

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Former Danville basketball player and current Lycoming College center Dyson Harward couldn't believe the June offer from former Lycoming College Men's Basketball coach Guy Rancourt. Along with Lyco teammate Mo Terry Dyson was invited on a week long trip to Athens, Greece to play against some national and professional teams.

"Oh yeah! It was a blessing and it was something that I never thought that I could experience with basketball," said Dyson.

The 2-time 1st team All-MAC Freedom Conference center cherished every moment on and off the court with his new teammates.

"Basketball I've learned like it's different but it's also universal. Like it's very competitive everyone wants to get better and it's no joke over there. Those guys are pro's pro's and they take it very seriously and they are living over there," again said Dyson.

Dyson spent the entire week playing games over there in Greece against men who we're older than him some 23, 24 and 25 years-old. He is hoping to take that experience he learned this summer into his winter campaign and his final season here at Lycoming.

"I like to joke with the guys on our team, "We are the Warriors!!" We definitely do shoot a lot of 3's. From freshman to this year I have definitely brought my game farther from the basket and I think that it's adapting me even more for that pro level style out there," added Dyson.

After his days at Lyco Dyson plans on taking his Biology degree in Bio anatomy and physiology to another school play his COVID year and earn his masters at the same time.