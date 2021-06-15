Go Joe 24: From your front porch!

Joe pedals the viewing area for the kids and young adults of St. Joe's.

Joe Snedeker is back on the road for his 24th bike ride for St. Joseph's Center.

With your donations, Joe pedals to support the children and young adults with severe mental and physical disabilities. While his daily route is still being planned, he will take some of our area roadways in his trek to raise much-needed funds.

You can "Ride Along" with Joe! You'll be a part of the ride! You'll get a Go Joe dry-fit style shirt, a Flat Joe and you can send your picture in while doing your own ride.

Click Here or text GOJOE to 80888 to get started.

Then, post your pictures using #GoJoe24 or #GoJoeRideAlong.

On behalf of Joe, and the people served by St. Joe's, thank you for your continued support.