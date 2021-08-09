Geisinger reinstates visitation restrictions at all facilities due to rising COVID-19 case numbers

Effective August 9, hospitalized patients and patients in the emergency room are permitted two visitors only. For outpatients, one visitor is permitted.

DANVILLE, Pa. — As COVID-19 cases increase, Geisinger will reinstate visitation restrictions and continues to enforce mask requirements per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

“The current trajectory of new infections shows some of the fastest spread of COVID we’ve seen during the pandemic,” said Stanley Martin, M.D., Geisinger’s director of infectious diseases.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 9, Geisinger’s updated visitation policy will go into effect at all hospital campuses.

Visitation Restrictions:

Hospitalized patients and patients in the emergency room are permitted two visitors only.

For outpatients, one visitor is permitted. Outpatient appointments include certain surgeries, pediatrics, mental or behavioral health, primary care and others.

Masks must be worn (regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status) by all patients, visitors and employees in all Geisinger buildings and facilities.

The health system is also adjusting the capacity in waiting rooms and other public spaces, such as hospital cafeterias, to 50% to encourage physical distancing.

“The majority of patients who are testing positive for COVID-19 and patients who are requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 are unvaccinated,” Martin said. “Of the 155,000 people Geisinger has fully vaccinated against the virus, less than 0.01% have been admitted to our hospitals for COVID-19 treatment. It’s clear the vaccines are safe and working as they are supposed to.”

Geisinger continues to offer by-appointment and walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at its community vaccine centers and select Geisinger Pharmacy locations. To make a vaccine appointment or learn more about walk-in events, call 570-284-3657 or visit geisinger.org/covidvax.