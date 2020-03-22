Four armed suspects robs Rite Aid in Lancaster

The suspects jumped over the counter and forced the employee to provide them with narcotics that were in a secured location.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Four armed suspects robbed a Rite Aid in Lancaster and took narcotics Friday night, police say.

The incident unfolded at approximately 8:56 p.m. when officers from the Lancaster Bureau of Police responded to the Rite Aid on the 800 block of East Chestnut Street for a reported robbery.

Upon arrival, officers were told by employees and customers that four unknown male suspects entered the store from the main entrance. The suspects then forced customers that were outside of the store back inside at gunpoint, according to police.

The four suspects were armed with handguns and wore face masks, dark clothing, hooded sweatshirts and gloves, officials say.

A suspect held an employee and customers at the front of the store while the other suspects ran to the pharmacy area, according to police.

The suspects jumped over the counter and forced the employee to provide them with narcotics that were in a secured location. The employee agreed and the suspects took the narcotics, police say.

Officials say once the robbery was completed, all four suspects left the store through the main entrance.

The victim's believed that the suspects got into an unknown vehicle, a light colored sedan, possibly a Saturn, that had been parked on the 800 block of East Chestnut Street, according to police.

It is unknown where the suspects traveled to, officials say.

No injuries were reported from the robbery, according to police.