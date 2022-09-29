Former USA Field Hockey Olympian Is Coaching In The Patriot League At Bucknell

Kolojejchick is closer to home now coaching in Union County

Example video title will go here for this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. — Much has changed since Kelsey Kolojejchick has played field hockey at Wyoming Seminary from 2005 to 2008. Now KK is the head coach at Bucknell University her first year with the Bison.

"I am such a competitor so it's just one playing the game in general. I just think that it is a fun fast sport. You have to be athletic. You have to be gifted. You have to have speed," said Kelsey.

A 3-time National Field Hockey Coaches Association All-American in high-school Kolojejchick was a 4-time 1st team All-State selection too. One of the best to come out of the Wyoming Valley. She went onto to play at North Carolina, then on the USA Women's National teams and took 5th place for Team USA at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

"That is the challenge also is getting that hunger that little grittiness mentality again, because it was just something that I have to thank my parents for they engraved it in me at such a young age," again said Kelsey.

Kelsey's first coaching job was at Syracuse then she spent many years with the Harvard program before coming here to coach the Bison. This is closer to home for her and someday soon she would like to start her own family.

"But it was also a great opportunity to take that next step. Once I hit the coaching world I realized that this is definitely for me," added Kelsey.

This group of Bison is growing with their new head coach and her style of play.

"Her influence is very positive. Ali too and Alex they have had an enormous impact on our team and our culture especially," said Kayla.

"In practice we really knew that we had to work hard and they we're going to be a strong team," said Kelsey back in 2008.

Kelsey then.

"Just the consistency right now with our team. We have some amazing moments but then we also have some drop-off,' said Kelsey now in 2022.

Kelsey now saying some of the same things.