First responders seek donations for family forced out by fire

A mom and three daughters lost their home on Church Street in Old Forge after a fire on Monday.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — First responders in Lackawanna County are rallying to help fire victims long after the flames were put out. They've organized a donation drive for the mother and her three young daughters.

The fire Monday evening on Church Street in Old Forge hit close to home for next-door neighbor Jackeline Borges.

"Put my shoes on and my jacket, and I see the fire and everything burning down," she said as she described the flames coming from the home next door to hers.

It also hit close as she thought of the mom and her three young daughters who rented the place.

"I have kids too, so I know that had to be hard for her. Especially around this time," Borges said.

The owner of the home told Newswatch 16 the tenant did not have renter's insurance. One of her young daughters is recovering from heart surgery, and her husband is currently serving in the military.

Old Forge firefighters and police knew they had to help after the scene was cleared.

"Last night when we saw the mother had two infants and a 6 year old and pretty much lost everything they own in the home, and it's only four days before Christmas, we knew we had to do something," said Old Forge Police Chief Jason Dubernas.

Chief Dubernas and the borough's fire chiefs set up a donation drive to collect clothes, toys, and supplies for the family. Information on what is needed is on the Old Forge Police Facebook page.

Dubernas said, so far, the response has been overwhelming. Those still wishing to donate can drop items off at Eagle McClure Hose Company on Milwaukee Avenue.